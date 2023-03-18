UPDATE: Member of Parliament released, remains suspect | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On 18 March 2023, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Sint Maarten, arrested on 17 March, has been released from custody. He remains a suspect in the ongoing a criminal investigation called "Lissabon".

The MP is suspected taking bribes and abusing his position.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests or searches are not ruled out.

The "Lissabon" investigation is being conducted by RST under the direction of the Central Team of the Attorney General's Office of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The Central Team focuses on a specialized approach to combat corruption and subversive crimes.

ARCHIVED (FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023) - SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Friday, March 17, 2023, the Criminal Investigation Team RST arrested a Member of Parliament of Sint Maarten. In addition, searches were conducted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate RC at the suspect's residence and his workplace at the Parliament Building in Sint Maarten.

