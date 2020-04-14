UPDATED: COVID-19 positive cases increase to 34 of which 16 are active | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – The number of positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 13 increased by one to 34 on French Saint-Martin. The number of active cases is 16.

ARCHIVE – SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – The number of cases on French Saint-Martin has increased by one to 33, the Prefecture reported on Saturday. Active COVID-19 patients out of the aforementioned are 15, three of which are hospitalized in Guadeloupe and two at the Louis Contant Fleming Hospital in Concordia, Saint-Martin.

Of the 33 positive COVID-19 cases, 19 are women and 13 are men.

10 persons remain in self-isolation, which increased by two.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the French island of Saint-Barths is six, three men and three women.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30862:updated-covid-19-positive-cases-increase-to-34-of-which-16-are-active&Itemid=504