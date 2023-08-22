UPDATED: Emergency Services Rescue Two Persons | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - (UPDATED) On Tuesday morning august 23rd 2023 approximately 07:40 am, the police central Dispatch received several calls of an accident on Link-2, commonly referred to as Old Cake House Road, leading towards Cole Bay.

The incident necessitated immediate action from the Police Central Dispatch and Ambulance Dispatch.

Preliminary findings indicate that a gray car traveling down Link-2 lost control under circumstances that are currently under investigation. The vehicle failed to negotiate a series of challenging left-turn corners along the route, leading to a loss of control and subsequent departure from the roadway.

The vehicle then went airborne over the embankment, ultimately coming to rest in the dense bushes several meters below.

Responding swiftly to this situation fire department personnel successfully extricated a male and a female victim from the embankment. Both victims sustained injuries to their faces and legs as a result of the incident.

Ambulance personnel administered immediate first aid to the injured victims at the scene, stabilizing them for safe transportation. The victims were promptly transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for comprehensive medical assessment and treatment.

The Traffic Department of the Police Force of Sint Maarten has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

ARCHIVE - SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – During morning rush hour traffic, a vehicle with two persons travelling on the so-called Cake House Road heading down the hill in the direction of Cole Bay, the driver missed the turn for unknown reasons and went over the embankment.

Rescue services were alerted and went to the scene where members of the Fire Department extracted the two persons and took them up the hill to a waiting ambulance.

The road was closed for traffic during the rescue operation.

The aforementioned information was provided by the Police Department. No further updates have been provided since the incident took place between 7:30 am and 8:30am.

Fire rescue services in action extracting the two persons from the vehicle down the hillside.

Fire fighters pulling up the stretcher.

One of the accident victims being onloaded to the ambulance to be taken to the hospital.