UPDATED: Man carrying a gun shot by Police Friday Evening | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. PETERS) – Following the tragic shooting incident that occurred in St. Peters on the evening of February 13, 2026, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) confirms that its management team and the officers involved are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The investigation is being conducted under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Sint Maarten, in collaboration with the national detectives. All necessary procedures are being followed to ensure a thorough and objective review of this regrettable incident.

KPSM extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time. (Saturday, February 14, 2026)

ARCHIVED – FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2026 – SINT MAARTEN (ST. PETERS) – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred on St. Peters Road on the evening of February 13, 2026.

At approximately 9:00 PM, Police Dispatch received multiple reports of a man walking along the road while carrying a firearm. Officers were sent to the location and encountered a man in possession of a weapon.

During the interaction, shots were fired by police. The suspect was struck. Detectives, forensic personnel, and representatives of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Sint Maarten responded to the scene. The Police Spokesperson fot KPSM later reported on Friday evening that the man died from his injury.

The investigation is ongoing. Further information will be provided when available.