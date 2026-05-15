UPDATED: MP Questioned and Released in Relation to Criminal Investigation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - (UPDATE) The Public Prosecution Service updated its initial press statement related to the arrests of a Member of Parliament (MP). MP O.O. was questioned on Friday, May 15, 2026, and later released. The second suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.

(Initial Statement) On May 15, 2026, the National Criminal Investigation (Landsrecherche Sint Maarten) arrested Member of the House of Parliament O.O. as part of a criminal investigation into public assault.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in April of this year at Carnival Village. A fellow suspect was also detained.

The case is currently under investigation by the Landrecherche Sint Maarten under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

In the interest of the ongoing investigation, no further substantive statements will be made at this time.