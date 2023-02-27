UPDATED: Police Arrest three Armed Robbers after Front Street Jewelry Store Robbery | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Three young men are in police custody following an armed robbery of a jewelry store on Front Street that occurred around midday Monday, the police confirmed in a statement on Monday evening.

The suspected robbers were caught thanks to the quick response of patrols in the vicinity. The robbers fled the scene on a scooter and holed up in a house in Over the Bank. Law enforcement officials swiftly got to the scene where the arrests were made and the stolen jewelry and watches were found as well as a firearm.

Monday's robbery is one of three the Special Unit Robberies (SUR) team of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM is busy investigating since the weekend. Two armed robberies occurred at two supermarkets in Simpson Bay.

Police patrols have increased monitoring at high target areas in the districts in an effort to curb further robberies.

After a quiet end of the past year in terms of robberies, this worrisome phenomenon has once again resurfaced.

19 Armed Robberies over Two Months

SUR has tallied a total of 19 robberies with violence of varying degrees over the last eight weekends. This includes the snatching of chains, attempted and armed robberies.

SUR detectives urge anyone with information about these robberies to contact KPSM on +1 721 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300.

You can also leave a private message via the Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

ARCHIVED - Again, another Front Street store jewelry robbery. However, it did not go the way as the robbers thought, and the members of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) arrested three individuals suspected to being involved in the Monday, February 27 robbery.

Four men on a scooter entered the jewelry store and at gunpoint robbed the store. They fled in the direction of Over the Bank. One of the scooters believed to belong to the robbers was found and confiscated. The Police searched the area.

Three of the suspected armed robbers were arrested. The jewelry and weapons were confiscated.

Additional information will be forthcoming from law enforcement.