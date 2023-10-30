UPDATED – Temporary Traffic Alleviation Measures for Cul-de-Sac Area Postponed | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) - (UPDATE) The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) announces the postponement of the planned changes in the traffic circulation plan, initially set to be implemented on October 31, 2023. Following careful consideration, logistics assessment, and brainstorming sessions, the police have decided to delay the implementation to provide the public with ample time to understand the forthcoming changes.

The decision to postpone the traffic circulation plan is rooted in our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents and visitors of Sint Maarten. The additional time will allow us to engage in comprehensive community outreach programs, enabling citizens to comprehend the changes thoroughly and prepare for the adjustments in traffic flow.

The KPSM emphasizes that this postponement is a proactive measure, taken in response to the valuable feedback received from the community. We understand the significance of transparent communication and public awareness in executing such plans effectively.

The KPSM reassures the public that once the circulation plan is implemented, it will be continuously monitored. We remain committed to making necessary adjustments based on real-time feedback and evolving traffic needs.

We encourage residents, businesses, and visitors to stay tuned for further announcements and educational initiatives aimed at clarifying the details of the traffic circulation plan.

ARCHIVED - SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is addressing the growing concerns expressed by the residents regarding the prolonged traffic congestion affecting the commute to Zagers Gut and Bush Road via the Cul-de-Sac area. The Police Force acknowledges the inconvenience caused and is actively working to find solutions to ease the traffic situation.

As previously stated in a past press release, KPSM has been monitoring the traffic congestion issues in the Cul-de-Sac area. It is important to note that the challenges faced are rooted in logistical and infrastructural problems, particularly concerning the location of several local schools on the island. While the Police is committed to finding a resolution, it is essential for drivers to understand the underlying challenges associated with the traffic situation.

In response to these challenges, the police will be implementing a temporary measure to try to alleviate traffic congestion in the Cul-de-Sac area. Starting on Tuesday, October 31st, 2023, a partial closure of Gladiola Road in the vicinity of the Jose Lake Ball Park will be enforced. This move aims to reduce traffic congestion at the intersection of L.B. Scott Road and Gladiola Road during this period of the morning, drivers on Gladiola Road will not be allowed to continue straight towards the Ball Park but will have to filter left onto Coralita Road, leading towards Zagers Gut. Similarly, drivers coming from Coralita Road will be required to take a right turn towards South Reward via Carnation Road. Note that access to Flamboyant road in Saunders (First Bridge) and the exit onto L.B. Scott Road will also be closed off to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

KPSM kindly requests the cooperation of all drivers during this period. It is essential for drivers to adhere to the specified route and follow the given directions.

The Police Force also urges drivers to assist and cooperate with the officers who will be managing and monitoring the traffic flow. Your cooperation in following this temporary road diversion is vital to assessing its effectiveness in alleviating the congestion in the area.

KPSM will closely monitor the impact of this diversion and assess its effectiveness in addressing the traffic challenges in the Cul-de-Sac area.