UPDATED TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS DUE TO DELTA VARIANT | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Considering the increase in cases in several countries, the now rapidly spreading dominant Delta COVID-19 strain in those countries along with the amount of breakthrough cases; the entry requirements for Sint Maarten will be updated as of 18 July at 12:00 A.M.

The travel requirements that will be updated due to the rapid surge of the New Variant are as follows:

Curacao, British Virgin Islands, Morocco and Australia will be placed on the High Risk list.

St. Kitts and Nevis will be updated to Low-Risk.

All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, coming from high-risk countries are required to be in procession of a negative rt-PCR test within 72 hours before departure. No Antigen test will be accepted from travelers from these countries.

Travelers from the United States and Canada are required to do an rt-PCR test within 72 hours, or they can alternatively do an Antigen test within 48 hrs before departure.