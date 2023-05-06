UPDATED: Two Lifeless Bodies Found at Guana Bay on Saturday morning | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GUANA BAY) – Two lifeless bodies have been found at Guana Bay which is located on the Northeastern side of the country.

At approximately 6:30 AM on Saturday morning, the Police Central Dispatch received a call about a lifeless body in the water. Several police patrols were sent to the location.

The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCA) was also requested to be at the scene. The DCCA patrol vessel retrieved the body of a female from the water and brought it to the Coast Guard Sub Station in Simpson Bay. Other personal items were discovered in the water floating nearby.

Police later discovered a second body of a male on Guana Bay Beach. The Police Disptach received a call around 10:30 AM on Saturday morning about the body. Representatives of the Forensic Department along with persons from the Public Prosecution Office went to the scene where the body was discovered. The body was removed from the beach and taken to a local funeral home for further investigation.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the identity of the persons found as well as cause of death.

Given the sensitive nature of this case and the imperative to respect the privacy and dignity of the victims and their families, additional details are being withheld at this time, the police said on Saturday afternoon in a statement.

KPSM Major Crimes team are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or possesses any pertinent information related to the events at Guana Bay Beach to come forward and assist with this investigation.

Persons with knowledge or information are urged to contact Major Crimes Department on +1 721 542 2222, ext. 208, 223 or 214 or call the anonymous tip line 9300.

Updates regarding the investigation and any significant developments will be shared through subsequent press releases as they become available.

KPSM extend its deepest sympathies to the families and friends affected by this loss.

Female body retrieved from the sea by the Coast Guard and brought to shore at the Sub Station in Simpson Bay. (photo contributed)

Investigators on the scene Saturday morning in Guana Bay. (Police photo)

Guana Bay Beach (Police photo)