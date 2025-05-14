UPP Urges Immediate Government Intervention Amid Ongoing Riot at Point Blanche Prison and Justice situation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In response to the escalating situation at the Point Blanche Prison, where portions of the facility have been set ablaze during a violent riot, Members of Parliament and Faction of the United People's Party (UPP), MP Omar Ottley and MP Francisco Lacroes are calling on the Minister of Justice to take swift and decisive action to protect the lives of both inmates and prison personnel.

“This is a critical moment that demands immediate leadership and coordination from the highest levels of Government,” MP Ottley stated. “The safety and security of the prison’s staff and inmates must be the top priority. We cannot afford to allow bureaucratic stagnation to paralyze our response in times of crisis.” MP Lacroes Stated.

The UPP Faction has long voiced concerns about the deteriorating state of affairs within the Justice Ministry, particularly the lack of strategic oversight and execution. During recent parliamentary sessions, Ottley pressed the current Minister of Justice to move away from micromanagement and to focus on tangible results.

“For months, I have been warning that the Minister’s inability to finalize the legal positions (LBs) for police officers is affecting the entire justice chain,” MP Ottley said. “Her failure to act has now left our prison system vulnerable. The ongoing unrest is not just a wake-up call—it is the consequence of inaction.” MP Lacroes Stated.

The UPP urge the Government to mobilize all necessary resources, restore order, and immediately assess the facility for damages and risk. We must protect the people working inside that prison, and ensure that all inmates are treated humanely and with dignity—even amid such unrest.”