Urgent Meeting Yields Immediate Actions to Tackle Crime in Simpson Bay Lagoon | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) - In a decisive step to address the alarming rise in criminal activities in the Simpson Bay Lagoon, an urgent high level cross-border meeting was convened this morning by Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling. Joining the meeting were the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, Préfet Vincent Berton of Saint Martin, Coast Guard leadership, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister Stuart Johnson and other key stakeholders.

This high-level meeting follows reports of burglaries targeting yachts moored in the Dutch side of the lagoon, with incidents involving dinghies used to conduct night-time thefts. The situation was flagged earlier this week by the St. Maarten Marine Trades Association, prompting swift and coordinated action by authorities.

“The safety and security of both our residents and visitors is of paramount importance,” stated Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina. “Today’s discussions reaffirm our commitment to a united front against crime in the lagoon. This is not just a security issue—it impacts the very fabric of our tourism and marine economy. Sint Maarten stands ready to take bold, immediate actions alongside our French counterparts to ensure a secure environment,” PM Mercelina added.

Effective immediately, intensified patrols and surveillance will take place across the lagoon. Efforts include:

Enhanced collaboration between the Coast Guard, KPSM, and marina security teams.

Strengthening of communication between the relevant authorities for immediate action is necessary.

Deployment of aerial support to monitor territorial waters and track criminal activity.

Joint patrols by the Coast Guard and Gendarmerie, ensuring a seamless approach to enforcement.

Strengthened communication channels between Dutch and French authorities to facilitate rapid response.

Préfet Vincent Berton emphasized the importance of solidarity in addressing these challenges:

“The lagoon connects our two territories, and so must our efforts to protect it. We are committed to supporting the Dutch side through operational flexibility. Security is a shared responsibility, and today’s meeting has laid the groundwork for more robust cross-border cooperation.”

During the meeting, the issue of jurisdictional challenges between the Dutch and French territories was highlighted.

“The safety of our residents, visitors, and the marine community is not negotiable,” stated Minister Tackling. “We are taking immediate action to address the criminal activity in the Simpson Bay Lagoon. Patrols have been increased, aerial support will be deployed, and collaboration with our French counterparts is stronger than ever. Together, we are sending a clear message—criminals have no safe haven in our waters.”

She further emphasized, “The protection of lives, livelihoods, and assets is paramount. We are committed to doing everything necessary to ensure that Sint Maarten remains a safe and secure destination, not just for our visitors but also for our people who depend on the marine industry for their livelihoods.”

The meeting concluded with a firm commitment for lagoon security, comprising representatives from both territories, law enforcement agencies, and the marine industry to maintain clear communication. Stakeholders pledged to maintain continuous dialogue and operational coordination to stay ahead of criminal activities.

Randolph Paskel, Head of the Coast Guard Sub-Station, added:

“Our joint efforts, including aerial surveillance and enhanced patrols, demonstrate our commitment to securing the lagoon.”

The Sint Maarten government thanks all parties involved for their swift and proactive response to this pressing issue as the safety and security of all is of utmost importance.