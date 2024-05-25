URSM Addresses Recent Political Developments regarding MP Maingrette | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The board of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) has issued a statement regarding the recent actions of Independent Member of Parliament Kevin Maingrette. According to the reports, MP Maingrette retracted his support and submitted a letter to Governor Baly to endorse the current coalition again.



The URSM board and Party Leader/Prime Minister would like to clarify that they had no involvement or engagement in MP Maingrette’s latest decision. “We believe MP Maingrette engaged in deep personal reflection, recognizing that every action prompts a reaction,” stated the board of URSM.



The board also acknowledges that, regardless of these recent events, an election is imminent. URSM is confident in the democratic process and calls upon the people of St. Maarten to renew and strengthen their mandate for URSM to lead. “We are committed to navigating our nation through these challenging times and ask for your continued trust and support,” the statement continued.



While the actions of MP Maingrette might dominate social media discussions for some time, URSM encourages everyone to stay focused on the essential tasks ahead. “Our collective efforts are crucial as we work to overcome the challenges left by the previous NA/UP Government and propel St. Maarten towards a resilient and prosperous future,” the statement concluded.



URSM is steadfast in its commitment to strengthen unity and resilience across St. Maarten, passionately pursuing our vision of a thriving future for every citizen.