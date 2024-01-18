URSM Applauds Central Voting Bureau for Exemplary Performance in Parliamentary Election | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Dr. Luc Mercelina, Leader of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM), extends heartfelt appreciation to the Central Voting Bureau for their exceptional efforts and dedication throughout the Parliamentary Election 2024.

The URSM Leader expressed gratitude, stating, "We commend the Central Voting Bureau for their tireless commitment and professionalism during this critical electoral process. They made a challenging task appear seamless, showcasing utmost teamwork and dedication."

The URSM board would like to acknowledge the tremendous work carried out by the Central Voting Bureau. Their efficiency and diligence have played a pivotal role in ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process, upholding the democratic values cherished by the people of St. Maarten.

As the URSM continues its mission to foster unity and resilience within the community, we recognize the integral role of institutions like the Central Voting Bureau in maintaining the integrity of the democratic process in St. Maarten.