URSM Board Monitors ongoing political Developments | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Board of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) is actively monitoring the semblance of ongoing discussions surrounding the potential establishment of an interim government seemingly initiated by the press release of Governor Baly.

Reflecting on the extensive duration of the last government formation process, the Board inquires whether the same meticulous standards and procedures, including the appointment of an informateur to examine government formation possibilities, will be upheld to ensure a stable transition.

The board questions, "is there a need to even have an interim-cabinet and at what additional cost it will be to the country? What is the motive? Is the intention of an interim-Government to call off the election?"

In light of these developments, URSM calls upon independent Member of Parliament, Kevin Maingrette, to make a public statement regarding his recent interactions with opposition members. It is essential for the public to be informed about whether MP Maingrette discussed the propositions he received from the opposition with other individuals.

Maingrette did denounce receiving propositions, but he wrote "I have steadily rejected any such advances", so the question that many are asking is, "did he report the advances that were made?"

While MP Maingrette has firmly denied accepting any such propositions, the Board notes with concern that these incidents were not reported to pertinent authorities, including the prosecutor’s office and the Integrity Chamber.

The URSM Board firmly stands against any actions that could potentially undermine the democratic integrity of our nation. The Board underscores its commitment to preserving the democratic values of St. Maarten and will respond decisively to any attempts to infringe upon these principles.

The Board of URSM remains committed to transparency and accountability in all aspects of government formation and operation. We invite all citizens and residents of St. Maarten to stay engaged and informed during these critical discussions.