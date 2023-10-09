URSM celebrates its second anniversary9 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - I would like to congratulate as leader of the URSM the people of this country on our Constitution Day. In the second place, I would like to congratulate the Board, the advisory councils, the committee members, the candidates, and of course all URSM members, the URSM campaign team, URSM supporters, and the people of Sint Maarten in general with the second anniversary of the URSM (Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement) on October 10, 2023.

The disconnection between the government and the people of Sint Maarten, expressed in complete neglect of the understanding of the necessities and challenges of the people, combined with a lack of commitment, responsibility, empathy, transparency, and vision from the side of government have triggered the initiative and process towards the ultimate establishment of this unique, promising political movement named the URSM on October 10, 2021.

The current enormous prevalence of poverty in our society (reflected in 70% of our populace pertaining to the lower income class and 29 % living under an acceptable poverty line), 42% of the populace not having a finalized secondary school education, approximately 6,000 families on a waiting list for social housing, a current education model not adjusted to the demands and necessities of the labor market, a non-sustainable health care financial model combined with an insufficient health care system, and a vulnerable National Utility company GEBE are some of the signs and symptoms today that brings understanding and justification to the birth of the URSM and the need for a rigorous change for improvement of the quality of governance and livelihood of the people of Sint Maarten.

Adding to these challenges is the manner in which our elected officials choose to go about governing this country, in doing so weakening the very core of our democracy, expressed in the loss of trust and hope for a better future for our country.

The URSM has chosen to take another road, by putting the people and country above self. The URSM was founded to take care of the people's needs, aspirations, and hopes of Sint Maarten.

The URSM has been in the past two years constantly engaged in informing and educating the people. The URSM will not give up. We will continue endorsing a vision and action plan to prosper our people and Country.

As leader of the URSM, I would like to leave you with this message; do not lose faith, do not lose hope. Better days are ahead. The people of this country are realizing that a big change is on its way. Our country will be soon governed by those with a moral compass, compassion, empathy, and wisdom.

We are counting on you for the Change.