URSM extends Education Message. Party busy with Education Vision | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - “On behalf of the board and members of URSM, I would like to wish our students, their parents, and our teachers all the best for this new year. As the leader of URSM, I am happy that our students can once again follow in-person classes without the challenges they faced over the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Not only is this sense of normalcy critical for our students, but it also alleviates the stress the online and in some cases dual learning system caused on our teachers.”, stated Dr. Mercelina, Leader of ...