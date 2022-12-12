URSM holds a series of information sessions with Candidates | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, candidates of the Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM) received an information session from the Honorable Ombudsman Ms. G. Mossel. Ms. Mossel was accompanied by the Director of the Office of the Ombudsman Mr. R. Duggins. The candidates of URSM are currently busy with a series of informative sessions to ensure a proper understanding of how the Government, Parliament, and the different High Councils of State function.

“As a party, we understand our responsibility to prepare our candidates for elections and beyond properly. We play an important role in building their foundation as representatives of the people”, stated Dr. Luc Mercelina leader of the URSM.

Mercelina continued: “We believe wholeheartedly that every candidate on our list should be equipped with the necessary tools to represent the people of Sint Maarten. We can no longer continue to practice traditional party politics that only focuses on getting a handful of candidates elected.”

Some of the training the board and candidates have received so far include training on the Constitution of Sint Maarten, The Role of the Ombudsman, URSM’s vision on Education for Country Sint Maarten, and Public Speaking.

“As a leader, I am happy to see how interactive these sessions are. Our candidates come prepared to participate in these discussions.” These training sessions will continue in the new year as the party prepares for the upcoming elections.