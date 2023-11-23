URSM Sets Unprecedented Record with Early Voter Endorsement | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a historic milestone for the Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM), the party has secured an exceptional voter endorsement by 10:15 a.m., marking a significant achievement in the lead-up to the parliamentary election of 2024. URSM proudly stands as the first and only party to attain such a remarkable record in the political landscape of Sint Maarten for this political campaign season.

Dr. Luc Mercelina, the esteemed leader of URSM, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated board members, committed candidates, and the unwavering support of the people who have rallied behind the party's vision. Dr. Mercelina's gratitude extends to every individual who has contributed to this early success, acknowledging the collective effort that has propelled URSM to this unprecedented accomplishment.

URSM, with this momentous early voter endorsement, reaffirms its steadfast commitment to bringing about the necessary change for the people of St. Maarten. The party remains resolute in its mission to address pressing issues, foster resilience, and create a brighter future for the citizens of this vibrant nation.

As the campaign for the parliamentary election of 2024 gains momentum, URSM stands as a testament to the power of unification, our resilience as a nation whilst embodying the aspirations of the people it serves. The party looks forward to continuing its journey with the unwavering support of the community, working together to build a stronger and more prosperous Sint Maarten.