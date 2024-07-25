URSM Supports Measures to Ensure Safe and Secure Elections | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Board of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) acknowledges the recent stance taken by the entire Council of Ministers (COM) on canceling political campaign rallies and implementing other measures, as will be communicated by the Honorable Minister of Justice, Lyndon Lewis.



While some political parties have hastily and inaccurately labeled these actions as voter suppression, the fact remains that the safety and well-being of all citizens are of paramount importance. Life is more important than politics and all threats should be taken seriously. The pressing question stands: when will the well-being of all take precedence over the pursuit of political mileage, especially given the new realities our country faces?



URSM itself has submitted requests for political activities, committed payments, and arranged logistics. Despite being part of this governing coalition, URSM is not exempt from these measures.



"We will have to make adjustments to our campaign schedule and activities, but supporting the need for election security trumps our own schedule of events," stated the board.

The board of URSM calls on all political parties to display political maturity, recognizing that the golden rule of politics has always entailed maintaining a certain level of decorum. No attacks on family members, especially children, should be made, and we must continue to agree to disagree, always prioritizing the best interests of St. Maarten.



The board of URSM looks forward to the forthcoming publication by the Minister of Justice, which will facilitate a free and fair election on August 19. "Eliminating unnecessary fanfare and disturbances, especially around polling stations, will ensure there is no voter suppression but a clear expression of voters' will through the power of the ballot."



URSM praises all stakeholders involved, most importantly the Justice sector, for ensuring the well-being of all remains the focus and priority.