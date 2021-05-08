US$2800+ Donated to the Diabetes Foundation St. Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On May 6th, 2021, the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten- Mid Isle, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise, and the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset donated a total of USD $2,831 to the Diabetes Foundation St. Maarten (DFS).

The Diabetes Foundation St. Maarten is a non-profit organization established in January 1998, with the intention of creating awareness to prevent Pre- Diabetes.

Present at the presentation were some members of all the three Rotary Clubs and representatives of the Diabetes Foundation St. Maarten. This donation was made possible by the collective funds from the tickets’ sale for the previously held “Prevent & Manage Diabetes Walk-a-thon, that took place on April 24th, 2021.

The representatives from DFS expressed their gratitude for assisting the foundation financially and explained that they are in dire need of a special chair for the Diabetic Foot Pedicurist. With the funds donated by the Rotary Clubs, DFS is now able to purchase not only the chair, but other needed items as well.

DFS conducts glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure testing and checking of the feet every other week, all free of charge.

The Rotary Clubs would like to wish the Diabetes Foundation St. Maarten much success, and we hope that they can continue their good work in the community for many more years to come.