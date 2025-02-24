USM and UVI Strengthen Social Work Program with Internship Partnerships | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The University of St. Martin (USM) is reinforcing its commitment to social work education by strengthening partnerships with key institutions for student internships. On February 17 and 18, USM hosted Dr. Anna Clarke and Dr. Elizabeth Jaeger from the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, who met with local community organizations to discuss meaningful practicum opportunities for social work students.

Launched in 2023, the UVI@USM Bachelor of Arts in Social Work program prepares students for impactful careers in social services, mental health, and community advocacy. The joint program which was designed in partnership with UVI, allows the local students to become fluent in a second or third language and partake of the locally-made course The Contemporary Caribbean Family. With nine students currently enrolled, the program requires junior and senior students to complete practicum hours at recognized institutions, ensuring they gain essential hands-on experience in the field.

Students and local professionals have already expressed their enthusiasm for this initiative. Brittney Frederick, a current student, shared her excitement about finding a career path that truly resonates with her. “I changed my mind a lot, but this fits my personality,” she said.

Similarly, Jacqueline Gumbs, who has worked in government community affairs for years, sees the program as a natural next step in her career. “I have been doing the work of a social worker for many years,” she noted.

Dr. Clarke, who brings more than 30 years of experience as a social worker, emphasized the importance of building strong networks for future professionals. “I look forward to helping prepare people for the profession and helping build communities where they are,” she said.

USM has identified several key organizations as ideal partners for student placements and looks forward to expanding opportunities for real-world training. By collaborating with local institutions, the university aims to bridge academic learning with practical experience, ensuring graduates are well-equipped to serve their communities.

The social work students at USM receive a joint Bachelor's degree after their four years of study within the program. For organizations interested in hosting student interns or learning more about the program or prospective students interested in careers in social work, please visit www.usm.sx, call 542-5171 or send a message on WhatsApp at +1-721-523-4876.