USM Announces Leadership Transition as of July 1. Three-Member Interim Management Team Appointed | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Board of Directors of the University of St. Martin Foundation (USMF) announces that, effective July 1, 2026, Dr. G.A. Carmona Báez will conclude his tenure as President of the University of St. Martin (USM).

The Board wishes to reassure students, faculty, staff, partners, and the wider community that the University of St. Martin remains fully operational and steadfast in its commitment to academic excellence, student success, and institutional growth. All academic programs, student services, partnerships, and strategic initiatives will continue without interruption throughout this transition.

To ensure continuity and effective governance, the Board has appointed a three-member Interim Management Team, effective immediately, consisting of Mr. Robert Judd, Mr. Jan van Beek, and Mrs. Juliana Shipley-Hodge. Together, they will oversee the day-to-day operations of the university while the Board finalizes arrangements for the institution's next phase of leadership.

The Board anticipates appointing a new President in a timely manner and remains confident in the university's ability to continue serving the people of St. Maarten and the wider Caribbean region with excellence.

After eight years of dedicated service to the institution, Dr. Carmona Báez's tenure as President comes to an end. On behalf of the university community, the Board expresses its sincere appreciation for his leadership, commitment, and contributions to the continued development of the University of St. Martin during his years of service. The Board extends its best wishes to Dr. Carmona Báez as he embarks on the next chapter of his professional journey.

"The University of St. Martin has built a strong foundation over the years, and we remain committed to ensuring stability, continuity, and continued progress during this transition. We are grateful to Dr. Carmona Báez for his years of dedicated service and look forward with confidence to the next chapter in the university's development," the Board stated.

The University of St. Martin continues to move forward with confidence, guided by its mission to provide accessible, high-quality higher education while fostering innovation, community engagement, and student success.

For future correspondence or inquiries, stakeholders are kindly requested to direct communications to president@usm.sx.

The Board of Directors thanks all students, faculty, staff, alumni, partners, donors, and the wider community for their continued confidence and support of the University of St. Martin.