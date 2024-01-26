USM Celebrates 35th Anniversary Commemorative Logo Design Contest Winner | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - The University of St. Martin (USM) is delighted to announce the winner of its 35th Anniversary Commemorative Logo Design Contest the exceptionally talented Mr. Michel Harry.

After receiving numerous impressive submissions from the USM community and beyond, the selection committee was unanimous in its decision to award Mr. Harry for his outstanding creativity and artistic vision. His design not only captures the essence of USM's 35-year journey but also reflects the spirit of innovation and excellence that define the direction that USM is aiming toward.

The celebratory tagline, "Your Key to a Brighter Future: Make USM Your Preferred Education Choice!" captures the spirit of the anniversary, emphasizing USM's essential role in providing students with the tools they need for a successful and bright future.

The winning design will play a significant role in commemorating this milestone anniversary for USM. Mr. Harry's artistic design will be showcased in various promotional materials, events, and memorabilia throughout the year as USM celebrates its rich history and looks forward to a future filled with continued growth and success.

As part of the celebration, the USM team had the honor of meeting Mr. Michel Harry in person to extend their congratulations.

Mr. Harry, who is an artist and designer, shared his thoughts on the experience, saying, "I am honored to have my design selected as the winning entry for USM's 35th Anniversary Commemorative Logo. The USM has played an important role in shaping the community, and I am grateful to contribute to its celebration."

The team at USM extends their sincere appreciation to all participants for their creative submissions, making the selection process a challenging but rewarding experience. The commemorative logo, designed by Mr. Michel Harry, will serve as a symbol of pride for the entire USM community as they embark on the journey of celebrating 35 years of academic excellence and community impact.