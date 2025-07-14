USM Celebrates Stacy James on Completing Two Professional Development Courses | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - The University of St. Martin (USM) proudly celebrates the recent academic achievements of Stacy James, Admissions Officer and Assistant Librarian, who has completed two professional training programs focused on cultural heritage protection.

Stacy earned certificates in:

First Aid for Cultural Heritage in Times of Crisis

Decentralizing Heritage Protection in the Caribbean: Creating the First Cultural Emergency Response (CER) Hub in St. Maarten

These programs were offered under the Regional Hub Caribbean initiative, hosted from June 17–20, 2025, at Clem Labega Square. The training was supported by the Caribbean Branch of the International Council on Archives (CARBICA), UNESCO, and the Prince Claus Fund’s Cultural Emergency Response (CER) program.

USM President Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez congratulated Ms. James on her accomplishment, stating:“At USM, we are deeply invested in our people. Stacy’s achievement is a reflection of her dedication and our collective mission to build an institution that leads by example. We are proud of her and look forward to seeing more of our staff attain their professional qualifications.”

As USM continues to build a culture of excellence and resilience, the university remains committed to empowering its team with the knowledge and tools to serve both students and the wider community.