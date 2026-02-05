USM Continues Faculty Digital Development with Advanced Moodle Grading Training | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - The University of St. Martin (USM) continues its commitment to strengthening digital teaching excellence through ongoing faculty training initiatives. Following the successful Moodle training session held recently, USM will host an additional session focused specifically on grading processes within the Moodle portal.

The previous session provided faculty members with practical guidance on navigating Moodle, managing course content, and supporting student engagement through the platform. Faculty who attended shared positive feedback, noting that the training served as both a valuable refresher and an opportunity to strengthen digital teaching skills in an evolving academic environment.

Building on that momentum, this upcoming training session will focus specifically on grading workflows, assignment grading efficiency, and gradebook accuracy. As digital learning platforms continue to play a central role in higher education, ensuring faculty confidence in assessment tools is critical to maintaining high academic standards and supporting student success.

The session will once again be facilitated by Mr. Marcus Nicholas, who will provide hands-on guidance and practical strategies to help faculty streamline grading processes and effectively manage student assessments within Moodle.

USM encourages all faculty members to participate in this continued professional development opportunity. Ongoing training sessions allow instructors to remain current with digital teaching tools, improve workflow efficiency, and enhance the overall learning experience for students.

These initiatives reflect USM’s broader commitment to keeping faculty up to date with current educational technologies, student learning platforms, and modern academic processes. By investing in continuous faculty development, USM ensures that both instructors and students benefit from a high-quality, technology-supported learning environment.

Faculty members are reminded to confirm their attendance and come prepared with their laptops, MyUSM login credentials, and any documents that may need to be uploaded during the session. USM looks forward to continued strong participation as the university works together to strengthen teaching, learning, and digital innovation across the institution.