USM ESL Program Supports Workforce and Community Communication Skills | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - As St. Martin continues to grow as an international hub for tourism, business, and education, strong English communication skills remain essential for workplace success.

The University of St. Martin is proud to offer its English as a Second Language (ESL) Program, designed to support individuals whose first language is not English in building confidence and practical communication skills.

The ESL program provides structured language training focused on real-life communication, workplace interactions, and academic readiness.

The program supports students at different levels, from beginners building foundational skills to advanced learners looking to refine professional and academic English.

Participants benefit from experienced instructors, small class settings, and a supportive learning environment designed to help students progress at a comfortable and effective pace.

The program is ideal for working professionals, job seekers, hospitality workers, and individuals preparing for further academic studies.

Strong English skills can improve job performance, customer service interactions, workplace safety communication, and career advancement opportunities.

For employers, investing in language development can lead to improved productivity, stronger team communication, and enhanced service delivery.

USM remains committed to supporting lifelong learning and workforce development on Sit. Martin. The ESL program reflects the university’s mission to provide accessible education that strengthens individuals, organizations, and the broader community.

For the upcoming semester, placement or level testing for new students only will take place in Room 107 on Wednesday and Thursday, February 11, 12, and 19, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Students may choose one of these dates to complete their testing.

Students must be properly registered and have paid the $25 registration fee before taking the placement test and must follow all USM health and safety protocols.

ESL classes will officially begin on Monday, February 23, 2026, and will run through Friday, May 29, 2026. Students are reminded that payment arrangements must be finalized by March 31, 2026, with total final payment due by April 30, 2026.

Registration for the upcoming ESL semester is currently open. Interested persons are encouraged to contact USM to complete registration and secure placement testing dates.

Through programs such as ESL USM continues to support individuals, employers, and the wider community by strengthening communication skills that contribute to workforce readiness, academic success, and national development.