USM Gears Up for an Exciting Spring Semester & Celebrates 35 Years of Academic Excellence | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - As the academic year kicks into high gear, the University of St Martin (USM) is thrilled to announce the commencement of classes on Monday, January 15, 2024. The management team, faculty, staff, have been eagerly preparing for the students a semester of growth, learning, and celebration.

Prior to the start of classes, USM hosted a highly successful New Student Orientation on Friday, providing a warm welcome to the incoming students. The New Student Orientation, aimed at preparing new students for the exciting journey ahead, witnessed a great turnout.

The new students had the unique opportunity to hear from USM Management Team, staff, and alumni, including Interim President Mr. Wycliffe Smith, Manager of Operations and Finance Mr. Robert Judd, proud standing alumna Ria Khudan, and USM counselor Ms. Carole Joseph.

The orientation not only introduced students to the university's leadership and esteemed alumni but also allowed them to interact with their division heads. These informative sessions served to inform the new students about the expectations within their respective programs.

One of the highlights was Mr. Smith's Academic Writing session, where students were equipped with valuable skills and insights crucial for their academic journey. This session was a key component in preparing the students for the challenges and accomplishments they will encounter during their time at USM.

Admissions Officer, Mr. Richard van der Mark, stated "The New Student Orientation was a great success, setting a positive tone for the upcoming semester. We are excited to welcome our new students and celebrate this significant moment in USM's history."

Alumni Ria Khudan mentioned "It is heartening to see the engagement and enthusiasm of the new students. To me and a lot of my fellow alumni family, we often say that USM is not just an academic institution; it's a community where students find their passions and build lifelong connections."

The entire team at USM eagerly awaits the arrival of students for the Spring semester, and the excitement is heightened as USM celebrate 35 years of academic excellence.