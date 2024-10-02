USM President Strengthens Ties with Dutch Universities of Applied Sciences | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - University of St. Martin (USM) President, Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez, visited two leading universities of applied sciences in The Netherlands during the last week of September, furthering USM's longstanding relationships with Dutch higher education institutions. This visit is part of USM’s mission to expand academic opportunities for its students and foster new partnerships for collaboration.

On 23 September, Dr. Carmona Báez visited Saxion University of Applied Sciences in Deventer, where he held productive meetings with Saxion’s President of the Management Team, the Officer of International Affairs, and Dean of the School of Finance and International Business Sander Reinderink. Discussions centred on the possibility of joint degree programs between the two institutions, including innovative 2+2 or 1+2+1 formulas. These programs would allow USM students to complete part of their Bachelor’s degree in Sint Maarten before spending time at Saxion and returning home for a last year before graduation. This is a new strategy developed for Small Island higher education institutions that wish to combat drain brain. Keeping the students in contact with a community of faculty and peers back home throughout their entire undergraduate journey can help combat the risks of losing educated Sint Maarteners to job markets abroad.

Saxion University is renowned for its high success rate among Caribbean students and has established partnerships with several institutions in the region, including the University of Curaçao and the University of Aruba. Notably, Saxion offers double degree programs with international partners, including institutions in Vietnam, a model that could greatly benefit students from Sint Maarten.

“This partnership presents an incredible opportunity for our students to receive personalised attention in a supportive environment, while also accessing the resources and networks of a well-established European university,” said Dr. Carmona Báez. “Expanding these options will help us continue to offer world-class education to our students right here in Sint Maarten.”

Continuing his visit on 25 September, Dr. Carmona Báez met with the Executive Leadership of The Hague University of Applied Sciences (THUAS). As The Netherlands’ largest tertiary institution and a popular destination for Caribbean students, THUAS offers a diverse range of academic programs, including the unique Bachelor’s in Kingdom Affairs, which covers topics of special relevance to the Dutch Caribbean.

During his meeting with THUAS’ Vice President Arend Hardoff, International Officer Sabine Amft and the Dean of the School of Public Management, Law, Peace and Safety Willem Nieuwenkerk, discussions focused on drafting a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two universities. The previous MOU, signed in 2019, led to USM and its degree programmes being recognised by other institutions of higher education, and this new agreement is expected to build on that success. Joint programs, research collaborations, and 2+2 degree options were key items on the agenda.

“Collaborating with THUAS enhances the educational and professional prospects for our students,” said Dr. Carmona Báez. “We are committed to providing our students with broader opportunities for academic excellence, not just in Sint Maarten but across the Kingdom.”

In addition to these partnership discussions, Dr. Carmona Báez also held talks with research authorities and Kingdom partners to explore the establishment of climate impact analysis initiatives. These discussions are part of USM’s broader efforts to contribute to critical global issues and ensure that its students are equipped with the tools to make a meaningful impact in their future careers.

The University of St. Martin remains dedicated to forging partnerships that enhance the academic experience and professional opportunities for its students and graduates, ensuring that they are well-prepared to meet the challenges of an increasingly interconnected world.

The University of St. Martin is the sole institution of higher education serving the people of St. Martin and neighbouring islands, offering Associate and Bachelor degree programs designed to equip students with the skills needed to succeed in today’s global environment. With a focus on excellence in education and community service, USM is committed to building a brighter future for the people of Sint Maarten.