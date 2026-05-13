USM Students Showcase Creativity in SPE 115 Final Presentations | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - Students enrolled in the University of St. Martin’s Interpersonal Communication course (SPE 115) concluded the semester with a series of engaging and creative final presentations that highlighted teamwork, research, communication, and real-world application.

Facilitated by instructor Shobhan Giterson, the course challenged students to move beyond traditional classroom presentations by developing interactive group projects centered around interpersonal communication, culture, relationships, and human behavior.

As part of their final assessment, students were required to invite guests to attend the presentations, creating an interactive atmosphere that included both in-person attendees at USM and students from St. Eustatius who participated remotely throughout the semester.

The final projects reflected a wide range of creativity and collaboration. One group produced a mini documentary based on field interviews conducted with individuals from various cultural backgrounds, while another developed an interactive communication game.

Students also incorporated audience participation through a “Family Feud”-style quiz and explored complex social themes through dramatic role play presentations focused on toxic relationships and interpersonal dynamics.

To provide students with professional feedback and practical exposure, presentations were assessed by invited guests from within the USM and wider St. Maarten community.

Assessors included USM faculty member and author Mr. Kenver Regis, who recently released his book Good Loving: What Men Want in Women and What Women Want in Men; USM alumna Ria Adams, who completed her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology; USM faculty member and proud alumna Claudia Connor of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS); and social worker Nkosazana Illis, who specialized in counseling and couples guidance in the Netherlands.

According to Giterson, the course was designed to help students connect theory with real-life experiences and social interactions. “It is important that we prepare students for the real dynamics they face out in the real world,” Giterson shared. “Many times people judge others because of a lack of awareness or understanding about a particular culture or belief system.

The more we understand each other and where people come from, the more respect and empathy we can develop.”

During the final weeks of the semester, each student group was required to conduct field research and interview individuals from different cultural and social backgrounds to help develop the content for their projects and support the communication theories explored throughout the course.

Through this process, students gained firsthand insight into how communication influences relationships, teamwork, culture, and everyday social interactions.

Giterson noted that the final projects reflected not only what students learned academically, but also their ability to collaborate, adapt, problem-solve, and engage meaningfully with others.

“It was rewarding to see how students prepared, the challenges they encountered, and how they worked together to overcome them,” she added. “They made the projects real, relatable, and meaningful, not just for themselves, but also for the guests they invited. The Interpersonal Communication course (SPE 115) focuses on understanding human interaction, cultural awareness, teamwork, and relationship dynamics.”

USM also reminds prospective students that applications for the Summer 2026 semester remain open. Placement testing for Summer admissions, as well as early testing for the Fall 2026 semester, will take place on Friday, May 15, at the USM campus.

Persons interested in starting or continuing their studies are encouraged to contact the Admissions Department or Student Services Center at USM for additional information on available programs and enrollment opportunities.