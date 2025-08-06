USM to host public lecture on Afro & Sinofuturism, Reimagining the Future Through a Decolonized Lens | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - University of St. Martin (USM) invites the public to attend a thought-provoking lecture and workshop on Afrofuturism and Sinofuturism an evolving genres that challenges and expands traditional Western narratives of science fiction.

For decades, Science Fiction has been dominated by Anglo-American perspectives, presenting a future shaped by a narrow cultural imagination. While occasional contributions emerged from other regions—such as Jules Verne in France and Perry Rhodan in Germany, these remained the exception, not the norm.

This began to shift in the 1960s with the pioneering works of writers of colour like Octavia Butler and Samuel Delany, whose minority perspectives began to move the genre toward more inclusive and culturally diverse frameworks.

This engaging session will dive deep into the evolution of Science Fiction with a special focus on Afrofuturism and Sinofuturism, genres that reimagine the future through African and Asian cultural lenses. Together, we will critically analyse recent creative works, interrogate dominant discourses, and explore how these movements contribute to the decolonisation of speculative fiction.

The lecture will be conducted by Dr. Holger Briel of the Hong Kong Baptiste University, who is an acclaimed academic and specialist in cultural studies, with a focus on Afrofuturism, Science Fiction, and Postcolonial Theory. He has authored numerous papers and books exploring the intersections of culture, technology, and identity in speculative fiction.

With a background in both literature and critical theory, Holger brings a unique interdisciplinary approach to understanding how marginalized communities, particularly those of African descent, have shaped and continue to shape the futures we imagine. His work delves into Afrofuturism as a framework for both reclaiming cultural narratives and challenging colonial representations in mainstream media.

This free lecture is scheduled for Thursday August 7th, 2025 at 6:30pm in USM lecture hall. This is an opportunity for students, creatives, educators, and all lovers of speculative fiction to engage in rich dialogue, challenge prevailing narratives, and envision inclusive futures shaped by diverse voices.

Join us as we deconstruct the colonial frameworks of Science Fiction and imagine new worlds from different perspectives.