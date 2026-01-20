USM Welcomes Erasmus+ Media Studies Students from Germany for Three-Week Cultural and Academic Exchange | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - The University of St. Martin (USM) proudly welcomed six Erasmus+ exchange students and three coordinators from Bavaria, Germany, to campus today as part of its ongoing international academic and cultural exchange program. The visiting delegation, all specializing in media and communications-related fields, will spend the next three weeks on St. Maarten collaborating with USM students, faculty, and staff.

The visiting students were warmly welcomed by the USM management team, faculty, staff, and students. USM President Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez greeted the delegation and shared insights on the university’s history, current developments, and vision. A highlight of the visit was a surprise piano performance by USM’s Art Club students.

The Art Club is led by CAFY student Melisa Cukier, who warmly welcomed the visiting students with words filled with passion, creativity, and encouragement, setting the tone for a collaborative and inspiring exchange.

During their visit, the students also met with USM Marketing Consultant Ms. Shobhan Giterson and Dr. Raymond Jessurun, USM Research Coordinator, to exchange ideas and explore creative approaches to developing multimedia content to support the marketing and visibility of the university. Equipped with drones, cameras, and other professional media equipment, the students arrived fully prepared to collaborate and contribute their skills to various USM initiatives.

The Erasmus+ exchange focuses not only on cultural immersion but also on hands-on media production. Throughout their stay, the students will work on creating multimedia pieces while engaging closely with USM’s academic community. This marks the third consecutive year that Erasmus+ exchange students have visited St. Maarten through this partnership.

During their three-week stay, the students will interact with USM’s CAFY students, attend classes alongside degree-seeking students, and participate in the HIS190 – USM History and Cultural Heritage course. Through this course, they will learn about, experience, and engage directly with the rich history and culture of St. Maarten.

The University of St. Martin expresses its sincere gratitude for this continued international collaboration and looks forward to strengthening its partnership through shared learning, cultural exchange, and creative engagement.