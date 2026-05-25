USM Welcomes Students from Tulane University as part of the continued collaboration and exchange | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - This year marks approximately 10 years of collaboration between the programs, reflecting a shared commitment to cultural exchange, experiential learning, sustainability, and community engagement.

From May 26 to June 6, 2026, the visiting students will participate in a series of educational, cultural, and community-based activities across the island. Their program includes internships and hands-on agricultural experiences at the Eco-Farm of Ras Touzah Jah Bash in Bellevue (4 Real We Agree With Culture Eco-Farm), where students will engage in sustainable farming practices and cultural learning experiences.

USM students are also invited to visit the farm throughout the week and participate in selected agricultural activities.

As part of the program, the students will also explore the islands rich cultural heritage through several activities on both sides, including a visit to the St. Maarten Heritage Museum on Friday, May 29 at 2:30 PM, where they will receive a guided tour and learn more about the island’s monuments, history, and cultural identity. USM students are encouraged to attend.

A special Meet & Greet celebrating the longstanding collaboration between the two programs will take place on Tuesday, June 2 at 2:30 PM in Room 202 at USM. The event will feature discussions on cultural heritage, traditional dress, and the role of UNESCO in protecting cultural heritage, followed by a Q&A session.

Members of the USM Management Team will officially welcome the group and reflect on the partnership that has existed for nearly a decade. USM students, faculty, staff, and SGA members are invited to participate.

The program will conclude on Saturday, June 6 with a Farewell Lunch at the Eco-Farm in Bellevue, where students will share their experiences and reflections from their time on St. Martin while enjoying a farm-to-table lunch featuring produce grown on the property.

USM looks forward to another meaningful and memorable exchange and welcomes the Tulane University students to St. Maarten.