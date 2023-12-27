USP: National Alliance lacks the Vision, Empathy and Common Courtesy to Lead | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The board of the United Sint Maarten Party (USP) in an invited comment did not mince words as it relates to the placement of an ostentatious group billboard of the National Alliance party erected blocking the view of a USP’s group billboard in Cole Bay.

President of the board, Mr. Cecil Nicholas equated the action as a direct reflection of the dictatorship mentality with which the country was run for the past four years.

“Their inability to create productive plans of action over the last 4 years is highlighted in this decision to at the last minute place such an oversized billboard so close to the road. The winds that we experience this time of the year coupled with the height of that billboard makes it a sail on the wind and an accident waiting to happen. If it were to fall, it would cover more than half of the road, bodily harm would be inexcusable,” said Nicholas.

Nicholas insisted that NA mentality of reacting to everything instead of planning, led them to build a huge billboard, then try and figure out where to put it after the fact. “Like every decision that they have made over the last 4 years, shows their lack of problem solving skills, vision, empathy and a total disregard for the well-being of the people of this country,” continued Nicholas.

Outlining examples of their lack of problem solving skills, Nicholas referred to the unresolved issues at GEBE, unfinished hospital, unfinished Airport, the affordable housing situation, deplorable sports facilities, the road infrastructures/traffic situation, and the failing school system. “The lack of accountability for the issues that matter most to the population and the future of the country has been answered with excuses and a cry to be re-elected for 4 more years; 4 more years of what,” asked Nicholas.

The board pointed to the lack of vision for this country coming out of the pandemic, stating that the NA narrative of not having finances to execute projects is misleading and void of vision because the countries core issues have remained the same and though compounded by Irma and the pandemic, have yet to be addressed by the National Alliance. “Our seniors are still neglected, workers across the board have been fighting for salaries increases they have earned, the 6 months employee contract is still in full effect, and persons living on St. Maarten have been written out while campaigns are held in Anguilla. Some of the most effective solutions for the people that need it most could have been solved with the stroke of pen,” lamented Nicholas.

The president of the board of the National Alliance, Mr. Lenny Priest did reach out to USP representatives and offered to relocate USP’s Billboard because according to them, that would be the cheaper solution since moving NA’s billboard would be costly and require a crane.

Nicholas was baffled by the gesture, but not surprised because it is a direct reflection of their governing style. Projects costing the country hundreds of millions of dollars continue to strain this country and its people without the proper oversight or accountability. So expecting supervision of the placement of a billboard would be too much to ask for.

“National Alliance sticking to their reactionary blueprint of operation and having others adjust to their non-accountable approach to the decisions they make is who they have shown themselves to be. We are not moving our billboard, you made a mistake, and it’s your responsibility to fix it. Lead by example and show the people of St. Maarten that you can stand responsible for your own actions without excuses for once,” concluded Nicholas in a press statement on Wednesday.