UTS extends its sponsorship to Philipsburg Jubilee Library’s Cay Hill Satellite | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On January 20, 2021, the Philipsburg Jubilee Library opened the doors of its first satellite for public use at in the Cay Hill and surrounding neighborhoods. A Satellite Library is a decentralized location of the main library, to improve accessibility and visibility in the community and to promote, stimulate, and encourage reading.

The PJL Cay Hill Satellite is located at the premises of the Hillside Christian School – Asha Stevens Campus and is open for the general public from Monday to Friday 2.30 p.m. – 5 p.m. The satellite offers about 3,500 books and another 4,500 books that can be ordered from the main location.

Recently, UTS made the service package complete with the installation of an internet connection. This connection allows staff to be in constant contact with the main location in Philipsburg. The connection also allows visitors, via an access point, to use WiFi during opening hours outside of the satellite.

The PJL would like to extend its gratitude to UTS as one of our corporate sponsors. With the support of the R4CR, PJL is now preparing a second satellite in Belvedere. The new satellite will offer similar services and will open its doors in May 2021.

Our contact information: Phone: + 1 721 542 2970, Web-site: stmaartenlibrary.org, Facebook: stmaarten. Pjlibrary, and Twitter: twitter@sxmlibrary.