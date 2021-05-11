UTS restores service following vandalism of equipment | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPBURG) – Mobile and broadband customers in the Grand Case, Hope Estate, La Savanne, Friars Bay, Mont Valois and French Cul de Sac neighborhoods of Saint Martin lost connectivity during the Mother’s Day weekend due to vandalism of UTS equipment at the Pic Paradis and Mont Valois sites.

The vandals damaged and removed critical equipment, knocking out communications from Saturday morning in the affected areas. Services were restored on Sunday afternoon as UTS technicians worked throughout the weekend to replace equipment and repair the damages in the shortest possible timeframe.

Charlesworth Sydney, Country Manager of UTS Eastern Caribbean, said, “We’d like to remind vandals that their irresponsible actions impact their own communities, interrupting connectivity and denying communications for families, friends and neighbors. This was especially difficult during this special weekend of celebration for mothers.

Telecommunication services are critical to our day-to-day activities and they must understand that each incident of vandalism not only interrupts personal communications but also jeopardizes businesses and by extension, the livelihood of our communities,” UTS is working closely with the authorities to investigate this matter and hopes that the persons who committed these crimes will be held accountable to the full extent of the law.

The company is appealing to anyone with information of theft or vandalism to their equipment to come forward in the interest of the safety of the community. The Country Manager expressed his apologies on behalf of UTS for any inconvenience caused as a result of the incident.

“We thank our customers for their understanding and remain committed to providing robust and reliable services to the communities we serve,” ended Sydney.