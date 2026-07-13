UWBC Celebrates Caribbean Literature Day 2026 and Honors the Power of Caribbean Storytelling | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The United Women Book Club (UWBC) proudly joins the people of St. Martin and the wider Caribbean in celebrating the success of Caribbean Literature Day 2026, a day dedicated to recognizing the rich literary heritage of the Caribbean and the stories that continue to shape our identity as a people.



On July 12, 2026, the United Women Book Club hosted a special live discussion in observance of Caribbean Literature Day. The event brought together readers, literary enthusiasts, and advocates who shared thoughtful reflections on the importance of Caribbean literature and its role in preserving our history, culture, and collective memory.



The live discussion was a celebration of Caribbean voices, Caribbean experiences, and the unique stories that connect us across islands, languages, and generations. It reminded us that literature is not simply something we read—it is a powerful tool that helps us understand who we are, where we come from, and where we are going.



As Founder and President of the United Women Book Club, Danielle Chance expressed immense pride in the members who participated in the discussion and represented the organization with authenticity, insight, and passion.



The club extends heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to Safiyya Chance, Celina Dookhie, Niasha Kingsley, Sharanne Gibbs, and Danielle Chance, whose contributions reflected a genuine love for Caribbean literature and a deep understanding of the importance of preserving our stories. Their responses were thoughtful, articulate, and inspiring, demonstrating the impact literature can have on personal growth, cultural awareness, and community connection.



Special recognition is also extended to Vice President Melba A. Wescott, who served as moderator for the discussion. Through her professionalism, warmth, and thoughtful facilitation, she guided a meaningful conversation that allowed each participant to share openly and authentically.



The United Women Book Club also wishes to acknowledge and thank Fabienne Chance, Vice President of Marketing, whose dedication and behind-the-scenes efforts contributed significantly to the success of the event.



The club takes this opportunity to congratulate the people of St. Martin and the wider Caribbean for continuing to embrace and celebrate Caribbean literature. While Caribbean stories are sometimes overshadowed by larger global narratives, our literature remains one of the most powerful expressions of who we are as a people.



Caribbean literature tells our stories through our own voices. It documents our struggles, celebrates our triumphs, and captures the realities that have shaped our societies. It speaks of resilience in the face of adversity, of communities rebuilding after hurricanes, of the lingering effects of colonialism, of migration, identity, belonging, family, culture, and hope.



Although our islands are separated by sea, many of our experiences are shared. Through literature, we discover our common threads and gain a deeper understanding of one another. Our stories remind us that despite our differences, we are connected by history, culture, and a collective determination to preserve what makes us uniquely Caribbean.



More importantly, Caribbean literature serves as a bridge between generations. Every poem, novel, short story, memoir, and play becomes part of a living archive that preserves our heritage. It allows future generations to understand the journeys, sacrifices, traditions, and values that came before them. If we do not preserve our stories, we risk losing an essential part of ourselves. When we document them, we provide future generations with a stronger sense of identity and purpose.



The United Women Book Club would also like to pay special tribute to Lasana M. Sekou, St. Martin’s internationally acclaimed poet, author, publisher, cultural activist, and the visionary who curated and championed Caribbean Literature Day. Through his unwavering commitment to Caribbean arts, literature, and cultural preservation, he has inspired generations to celebrate, preserve, and elevate Caribbean storytelling.



As proud St. Martiners, we are honored that one of our own has played such a significant role in advancing Caribbean literature throughout the region and beyond. His work serves as a reminder that literature is not merely about books. It is about preserving identity, safeguarding memory, celebrating culture, and ensuring that Caribbean voices continue to be heard. The United Women Book Club proudly salutes Lasana M. Sekou for his extraordinary contribution to Caribbean literature and cultural development.



The club also extends sincere appreciation to BethsAida Boutique Hotel and Conference Center for providing the venue that allowed this important discussion to take place. Their support helped create a welcoming and professional environment where Caribbean literature, culture, and identity could be celebrated and shared with the wider community.



The United Women Book Club remains committed to promoting literacy, supporting authors, encouraging meaningful dialogue, and creating opportunities for readers to engage with literature that reflects their experiences and heritage.



To every Caribbean author, poet, playwright, storyteller, publisher, educator, and literary advocate, we offer our deepest gratitude. Your work preserves our history, enriches our culture, and ensures that our stories continue to live on for generations to come.



To everyone who participated in Caribbean Literature Day 2026 across St. Martin and throughout the Caribbean, congratulations. Let us continue to read, write, share, preserve, and celebrate the stories that belong to us.



Because our stories matter.



Because our voices matter.



Because Caribbean literature deserves to be celebrated not only on Caribbean Literature Day, but every day.



If you missed our Caribbean Literature Day Live discussion, we invite you to visit the United Women Book Club Facebook page and watch the replay. Join us as we continue celebrating Caribbean voices, Caribbean authors, and the stories that connect us all.



United Women Book Club

Empowering One Book at a Time