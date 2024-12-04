V.E.I.S.S Year-End Health & Wellness Weekend Honors Dame Ruby Bute | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – Vitiligo Educate Inspire and Support SXM (V.E.I.S.S) is proud to announce its Year-End Health & Wellness Weekend 2024, happening from December 6th to December 7th.

Dedicated to the memory of the late Dame Ruby Bute, a beacon of resilience and inspiration, this event marks the culmination of V.E.I.S.S's impactful year of inspiration.

As the only organization of its kind in the region, V.E.I.S.S is committed to educating and supporting individuals with vitiligo while fostering self-love and acceptance. This third annual event brings together global advocates, medical experts, and community members to inspire and empower attendees.

Event Highlights

December 6th, 2024 :

A Welcome and Panel Discussion at the Grand Case Beach Club kicks off the weekend. Starting at 7 PM, the evening features guest speakers sharing personal stories, followed by an engaging panel discussion.

December 7th, 2024:

Themed “Be Inspired: Embracing the Beauty/Power Within,” the second day offers two interactive workshops from 8 AM to 12 PM, providing tools for self-empowerment and community connection.

Focused on health and wellness, speakers include Briya Fitzgerald, international model and vitiligo advocate who has done campaigns for Fenty, Nike, and Revlon, and Vastia P. Sylvester a mental health ally and inclusive culture architect, both co-founders of Colorful Connections.

Other speakers are Dr. Simply Ann, motivational speaker and Dubai Top 50 Most Influential Women, Ms. Liesa Euton. The welcome and panel discussion will be hosted by Dr. Ife Badejo, a sought after moderator and business innovator.

This end-of-year event is expected to sell out quickly due to limited seating. Early registration is highly recommended to secure a spot at this meaningful and transformative weekend.

For more information or to reserve your place, contact Jacqueline Vrolijk, President of V.E.I.S.S, at +1.721.526.9241 / 0590.690.38.77.99 or email veissxm@gmail.com

Join us to honor the legacy of Dame Ruby Bute and embrace the beauty within as we end the year on a note of inspiration and empowerment.

About V.E.I.S.S:

Vitiligo Educate Inspire and Support SXM (V.E.I.S.S) is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and providing support for individuals with vitiligo and their families in Saint Martin/Sint Maarten and neighboring regions.