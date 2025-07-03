VBC Shines at 22nd Graduation Ceremony with 87% Pass Rate and a Renewed Vision for Vocational Excellence | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Academy Vocational Business Campus (VBC) proudly celebrated a defining moment on Thursday, June 26, 2025, as it hosted its 22nd Graduation Ceremony under the inspiring theme: “Dream Big, Start Small, and Pay It Forward.” The event honored the achievements of the Class of 2025 while showcasing the campus’s academic excellence, impactful programs, and bold new direction.

This year, 70 students sat the ETE external examinations, with 61 successfully passing—an outstanding 87% pass rate. The campus also recorded 100% success in its CSPE practical exams across both PKL and PBL levels in the flagship Administration and Commerce streams, under the expert guidance of Head of Department Mr. Travis McQuilkin.

The ceremony highlighted the resounding success of VBC’s Job Training Program, led by Mrs. Olivace, which also achieved a 100% pass rate, with graduates transitioning seamlessly into roles across local businesses.

Additionally, three of the six graduating classes—P4A, B4A, and B4B—achieved a 100% passing rate, a testament to the steadfast mentorship of Mrs. Macie Barnes-Pantophlet, Mr. Walter Aikman, and Ms. Petromella Layne.

Two students were specially recognized for their exceptional academic performance and leadership:

PKL Valedictorian: Aiden Austrie

PBL Valedictorian: Josue Leon Reales

These honorees exemplify the dedication, perseverance, and community spirit that VBC instills in its learners.

The 2024–2025 academic year marked a new chapter for the institution. Formerly known as the St. Maarten Academy PSVE, the school officially rebranded as the Vocational Business Campus (VBC) on October 25, 2024, as part of the FAVE 50th Anniversary celebration. This transformation signals a future-focused commitment to delivering business-centered, market-relevant education grounded in character development.

“Our transformation into a specialized business campus is not just a change in name, but a recommitment to student empowerment,” said Principal Ms. Monique Beek. “We are raising the bar in vocational education—producing students who are not just academically sound, but technically skilled and socially responsible.”

The event concluded with heartfelt appreciation to the community of supporters, including the FAVE Board & Executive Director drs. Tallulah Baly, the VBC Management (Ms. Caline Celestin - Vice-Principal and Ms. Barbara Cocks) and Graduation Team, Bernadette Davis (Marketing Solution), Motorworld (CEO Farina Amjad, Managing Director Tariq Amjad, and General Marketing Manager Earlynna George), and the Dutch Representatives in St. Maarten.

A special acknowledgment was also extended to the Department of Student Care (DSC)—Ms. Barbara Cocks, Ms. Ramonda Hanze, and Ms. Nkozana Illis—for their steadfast support and guidance of the students on their journey to becoming. Their commitment to the holistic development and well-being of every learner continues to be a pillar of the VBC experience.

In a special message on behalf of the FAVE Board, drs. Tallulah Baly shared a forward-looking charge: “As we celebrate the achievements of our students and the unwavering dedication of our staff, let us be clear—this is only the beginning. We are not merely changing a name; we are reimagining a future. The FAVE Board is committed to equipping students with practical skills in Business Administration and Commerce—skills that open pathways to entrepreneurship, meaningful employment, and further education. But this transformation cannot be realized in isolation. To the businesses, community members, and leaders: we need your partnership. Vocational education is not just an investment in our youth—it is an investment in the future of St. Maarten. The young people we empower today will become the entrepreneurs, innovators, and nation-builders of tomorrow.”

In her final remarks, Principal Beek echoed this sentiment as she inspired the graduating class:

“Because you have honoured God, today He has honoured you. You are the product of a school that believes in equipping you not only for exams but for life.”

The St. Maarten Academy Vocational Business Campus (VBC) is positioning itself as the island’s leading VSBO institution, focused on delivering comprehensive training in Administration and Commerce. With a mission to prepare students academically, technically, and in service to our community, VBC will serve as the cornerstone in the future development of St. Maarten’s Vocational Education landscape.

“Dream Big, Start Small, and Pay It Forward.”

— St. Maarten Academy VBC, Class of 2025