Veteran Educator at Hillside Christian School Reaches Over Four Decades of Educational Excellence | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Hillside Christian Schools celebrated one of their distinguished and longstanding educators, Mrs. Clara Curiel-Nicholas, who commenced her devoted career in education in August 1984.

Throughout her career, Mrs. Curiel, affectionately known as Teacher Clara, has touched the lives of countless students as a teacher, school manager, and coordinator of the Early Childhood and Community School programs.

Her passion for education remains steadfast, often referencing Jeremiah 29:11 to reaffirm that God has a plan for everyone. This conviction is central to her mission and purpose in education.

The Honorable Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports, Melissa Gumbs, acknowledged Teacher Clara's unwavering dedication to the noble profession, congratulated her on reaching such a remarkable milestone.

Founder and Chief Executive Director, Mrs. Asha Stevens, reminisced about Mrs. Curiel’s early days at the Hillside Christian Schools and expressed deep gratitude for her extensive contributions through the years.

Archdeacon Fr. Rawlins, President of the Supervisory Council and Mrs. Jacqueline Holiday, on the Board of Directors, expressed their deepest gratitude for the incredible impact she had made on the lives of students and teachers.

Special guests from the Ministry of E.C.Y.S included Acting Secretary General Mrs. Shermina Powell, Head of Division for Educational Innovations Ms. Oralie Boirard, and Chief of Staff Ms. Suzette Bharath.

In the midst of her beloved family, cherished friends, and students from her very first class, she was enveloped in a sea of love and support. The heartfelt appreciation shown by current students, colleagues, and friends highlighted Teacher Clara's lasting impact in education.

She continues to inspire new educators, urging them to embrace this noble calling with love and dedication, fully aware of their crucial role in shaping the future of St. Maarten.

School Management, represented by Mrs. Chananda Rombley-Delaney and Mrs. Leandra Honore-Edwards, expressed their heartfelt appreciation to all who contributed in making the event memorable for Mrs. Curiel.

They also extended their gratitude to Teacher Clara for her unwavering support, prayers, and guidance as a stalwart within the Hillside Christian Schools.