Victorious Living Hosts Caribbean Stage At Lifestyle Medicine Summit on Wed | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Over 70% of deaths worldwide are related to non-communicable diseases (NCD) and they devastate individuals, families, communities, and countries’ healthcare systems.

Research shows that 90% of every healthcare dollar goes to treating people with chronic conditions. Moreover, 89% of those hospitalized with COVID had pre-existing conditions. Health care providers and patients are frustrated and agree that we need new evidence-based, innovative solutions proven to stop and reverse lifestyle-based chronic diseases.

Considering these startling statistics, Johannes Fisslinger, founder of Lifestyle Prescriptions University (LPU) has embarked on a commendable feat with his team to launch the virtual Lifestyle Medicine Summit which starts on Wednesday October 27th, 2021 until October 31st.

The Summit focuses on helping health care professionals to integrate lifestyle medicine in their practices so that more lives can be saved through prevention of chronic diseases; while helping health lovers to use the best practices to create healthy lifestyles.

Visionary of Victorious Living Foundation, Dr. N. Erna Mae Francis Cotton, and her husband Roy Cotton, Jr., host of the internationally syndicated radio show, Love & Inspiration, who studied Lifestyle Prescriptions Medicine Health Coaching at LPU have seen amazing results with the protocols learned at LPU. Consequently, they have teamed up with Fisslinger to host an interactive Caribbean stage at the Summit on October 31st.

The theme of the Caribbean stage is: “Making the Caribbean the Health Destination of the World.” The stage opens at 2:45 p.m. on October 31st with an introduction by the hosts Roy Cotton, Jr. and Dr. Erna Mae Francis Cotton; Talks by Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake, cardiologist at the St. Maarten Medical Center, Billie Sterling-Lewis, Counselling psychologist, Certified Life Coach, Author and Founder of EMPAC in Tobago, Honourable Priest Kailash Leonce, Visionary, Mount Kailash Rejuvenation Centre St. Lucia, and Dr. Arlene Rose Medical Doctor, Dermatologist, Author, Motivational Speaker, Jamaica. It all culminates with a panel discussion on what it will take to make the Caribbean the “Health and Wellness Destination” of the world.

You are invited to register for this free conference at www.victoriouslivingfoundation.com by going to the health page. You’ll get: 90+ World-Renowned Researchers, Experts & Best-Selling Authors; 70+ TED-style Live Talks (100% content); 18 Premium Live Workshops; 9 Live Interactive Stages; spread over 7 Continents and 3 Languages (English, Spanish, Arabic).

Be a part of the change as together we revolutionize our health care system.