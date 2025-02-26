Vie L’Ven and the 45th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Announce Partnership | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/TORONTO, CA. – Vie L’Ven Resort & Residences- the luxurious 280-room resort and residences set to redefine island living on the secluded shores of Indigo Bay, St. Maarten, announces today its partnership with the 45th annual, St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, an alliance that underscores a shared commitment to sustainability, coastal preservation, and responsible tourism development. Taking place from March 6th through 9th, 2025, the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta attracts over 20,000 visitors from 37 countries annually and stands as the largest regatta in the Caribbean, continuing to champion environmental stewardship while fostering economic and community growth for the island of St. Maarten.

The prestigious four-day sailing event brings together elite racers, global sailing enthusiasts and island locals for a blend of world-class competition and island camaraderie. For Vie L’Ven this partnership seamlessly aligns, reflecting the resort’s deep-rooted connection to the sea and shared celebration of St. Maarten’s maritime heritage.

“The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta has always been about more than just world-class sailing—it’s about celebrating the natural beauty of our island and protecting it for future generations,” said Krispijn Teunissen, Regatta Director. “Through our relationship with Vie L’Ven, we are reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and ensuring that responsible development aligns with the values of the local community."

As part of its ongoing investment in community engagement and economic development, Vie L’Ven recently hosted students from Ocean View Academy at the Vie L’Ven Presentation Gallery on February 18th. The visit provided an opportunity to discuss the resort’s impact on local tourism, hospitality, job creation, and sustainable planning, highlighting the broader economic benefits of responsible development on the island. By fostering educational conversations with the next generation, Vie L’Ven reinforces its role as a long-term advocate for St. Maarten’s growth.

Vie L’Ven has also pledged support to the Sint Maarten Yacht Club’s junior sailing, after-school and “Sailability” programs, which support community access to sailing at all ages and abilities. The Sailability program is particularly inspiring, where youth and young adults with learning and physical disability can participate in sports and feel the independence of sailing. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 7-9 of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, both sailability and junior sailing programs will participate in the racing and festivities, emphasizing one of the Regatta’s key values of inclusivity. Vie L’Ven’s generous donation to the Sint Maarten Yacht Club helps support the continuation of these programs, which rely on donations in order to remain free and accessible to all participants.

“St. Maarten’s Heineken Regatta has long been a symbol of tradition, community and island pride within the world of competitive sailing," said Zev Mandelbaum, President and CEO of Altree Developments. “With civil infrastructure work well underway, bringing Vie L’Ven closer to its vision, sponsoring this iconic event reflects our passion for creating exceptional experiences.”

Vie L’Ven is committed to redefining luxury through environmental stewardship and sustainable design. The resort will feature a six-acre Nature Reserve, native landscaping to support biodiversity, and public walkways that blend with the natural shoreline. To minimize ecological impact, dark-sky lighting will safeguard sea turtles. Thoughtfully designed green spaces and coastal restoration initiatives ensure a harmonious balance between modern luxury and the island’s rich natural heritage.

The project is on track for completion in time for the 2027/2028 high season. Here, residents and guests will have incredible views of the 48th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta off of Indigo Bay, already set to take place March 2- 5, 2028. Last October, the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta hosted its “All Partners Preview” meeting at the Vie L’Ven Presentation Gallery, where event partners were treated to an afternoon at the model home and beachside gallery, and envisioned the incredible views of the Regatta from the property.

Vie L’Ven is the vision of Altree Developments, a leader in the international real estate landscape, rooted in a 70-year multi-generational family legacy in the development industry. Committed to redefining Caribbean luxury, the concept for Vie L’Ven has been brought to life by renowned partners Studio Munge, HKS Architects, both globally recognized for their world-class design. Vie L’Ven is also a proud member of Leading Hotels of The World, further cementing its position among the finest luxury destinations.

With luxurious amenities, including a dedicated Les Clefs d'Or concierge team, three distinct pools, one of the largest destination spas in the Caribbean, pickleball, padel, and tennis courts, on-beach water sports, a children’s playroom and childcare services, a nature reserve and a signature dining experience and wine bar concept led by Michelin-starred Chef Alain Ducasse, Vie L’Ven is poised to become the Caribbean's premier address. Adding to its allure, the resort features the island’s first-of-its-kind on-property yacht dock, offering residents and guests seamless access to nearby waters and islands, such as St. Barthélemy and Anguilla—perfect for those drawn to a life at the sea.

Vie L'Ven ocean-view property looks out over Indigo Bay, where the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta fleet will be racing March 6-9, 2025 © Digital Island