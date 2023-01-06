Visit of State Secretary Uslu to Caribbean part of Kingdom | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Dutch State Secretary Gunay Uslu (Culture) will visit the Caribbean part of the Kingdom from the 9th to the 17th of January. The trip will focus on cultural cooperation, libraries, and heritage.

There is also attention for the slavery past. Recently, Uslu announced an investment of several millions in the libraries and monuments of the Caribbean Netherlands. During her visit, the State Secretary will visit all the islands of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

Program components

During her visit, State Secretary Uslu wants to get to know culture and heritage as broadly as possible. These are just a few highlights of the program.

On St. Maarten, Uslu will participate in a program with local artists and dancers. On Saba, the program includes a visit to the Queen Wilhelmina Library. On St. Eustatius, State Secretary Uslu will visit the Godet Plantation to get an idea of the island's history of slavery.

Then on Bonaire, she will meet the students of the Bonaire School of Performing Arts. On Curaçao, the State Secretary will take part in the four-country consultations and meets with artists. The trip concludes in Aruba, where Uslu visits the National Archives, among other places.

On each island, she will meet with representatives of the government or public entity. In the Caribbean Netherlands, the State Secretary will discuss the introduction of culture coaches.

Investing in libraries and culture

Recently, Uslu announced an investment of millions in the cultural infrastructure of Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, St. Eustatius, Saba, and St. Maarten. In the coming years, for example, three million euros will go to strengthening the library network and for the entire kingdom there is extra money for the digital library.

An additional ten million euros is also available for the preservation of monuments in the Caribbean, in the form of low-interest loans.