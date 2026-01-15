Visitor Poll: Crime Is Dutch Side Visitors’ Most Pressing Concern, But Continuous Traffic Congestion & Bad Roads Outrank It | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Massachusetts-based travel writer Jeff Berger recently conducted an online survey in his “Everything SXM Facebook Group: designed to identify visitors’ main concerns about St. Maarten.

The survey was launched just a day before the dramatic “smash & grab” robbery of a Maho jewelry store in December and its results reflect rapidly accelerating visitor concern with crime, traffic congestion, inadequate Dutch side road repairs, and other issues.

99% of respondents were stayover tourists (92%) and xPats (7%), who spend more time on the island patronizing Dutch side businesses than any other single tourist group.

Details on the concerns discussed by tourists are below.

Key survey results: --Crime was the number one concern of all stayover visitors: 28% of all respondents highlighted it. Among visitor comments: “The Island needs a much greater police presence or it’s going to lose a great deal of tourism and cause for concern by the locals. Our rental car was stolen at gunpoint at 7:00 pm in Simpson Bay in November. Do we return after going for many years, twice a year? I know of many islands that would love to have the money we have spent over the years on what was once ‘My Island’.” -Randy.

Crime is “the one that’s going kill the tourism if not quickly solved.” -Phil. “Put in a couple of traffic lights where absolutely needed especially heading to Phillipsburg… We just missed the jewelry heist in Maho by 10 minutes eating at [a nearby restaurant].

These issues have stopped us from buying here. Drove around the island and could not believe how sketchy the French side is. Also do not feel as safe on the Dutch side at night.” -Valerie.

Major, continuous traffic congestion (23%) combined with inadequate roads and road repairs (12%), were cited by a total of 35% of all stayover visitors, who spend more time stuck in traffic and dealing with inadequate, poorly repaired roads than any other tourist segment.

“The biggest current problem is traffic congestion. That said it relates to the same issue as GEBE lack of infrastructure planning as the island ‘expands’. 20 years ago, I could drive the whole island perimeter at any time of day outside of around 3pm in 50 minutes or less. The causeway bridge took care of even a bunch of that 3pm stuff at the time. The roads haven’t changed; the potholes haven’t changed; but the traffic has probably tripled since then.” – Trent.

Following are all of the “concerns” (developed in part with cooperation from some people who have been part of the Dutch side government) addressed by this survey:

QUESTION: What in your opinion as a visitor (or as an expat) are the most pressing issues currently affecting SXM and your continuing interest in visiting the island? You can select more than one.

ANSWERS (People select which items they prefer and leave comments in our Facebook group for each specific question): CRIME: It appears to be increasing and so far, police have not been able to stop it. (Make suggestions in COMMENTS.)

TRAFFIC CONGESTION: It continues to worsen, despite many perfectly valid suggestions being made by many people. (Make suggestions in COMMENTS, and tell us how many hours you waste in traffic during every visit.)

ROAD CONDITIONS / POTHOLE REPAIRS: Repairs take forever to happen and then many don’t last. Repair them when they happen, not a year later.

GEBE’s CONTINUED UNRELIABILITY: It’s a government company. What can be done to make it reliable? (Make suggestions in COMMENTS.)

MASS TRANSIT / PARKING: SXM has no traditional metropolitan bus system. Hundreds of private buses and taxis aggravate congestion instead of solving it. (Make suggestions in COMMENTS.)

NON-EXISTENT ZONING REGULATIONS: Runaway overdevelopment aggravates congestion and brings loud noise to residential areas nightly. Comments?

UNLICENSED SCOOTERS AND MOTORBIKES CREATING TRAFFIC HAZARDS: (Make suggestions in COMMENTS.)

BANNING ALL TINTED CAR WINDOWS SO PASSENGERS CAN ALL BE SEEN: (Make suggestions in COMMENTS.)

DEPLOYING PROGRAMS TO CREATE HANDICAPPED PARKING AND ENFORCE ITS USE: (Make suggestions in COMMENTS.)

TIMESHARE OWNER CONSUMER PROTECTION LEGISLATION: Require it be developed with timeshare owners to ensure it benefits BUYERS FIRST. (Make suggestions in COMMENTS.)

BAN AND ENFORCE NO PARKING ON PHILIPSBURG SIDEWALKS EVERY DAY: (Make suggestions in COMMENTS.)

REQUIRE ALL DEVELOPMENT TO HAVE PROFESSIONAL HYDROLOGICAL STUDIES DONE SO THERE IS NO ADVERSE IMPACT ON DRAINAGE; ENFORCE RETROACTIVELY SO DEVELOPERS MUST FIX PROBLEMS THEY HAVE CAUSED.

Readers can see the votes and all comments at facebook.com/groups/mysxm. Seach the site for “poll crime traffic” and the survey will appear.