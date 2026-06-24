VLF Brings the 2026 ADHD Conference to St. Maarten & Caribbean Clinicians | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Victorious Living Foundation (VLF), through its Professional Development affiliation with PESI — a trusted leader in continuing education for mental health professionals — invites licensed therapists, counselors, educators, and clinical practitioners to the 2026 ADHD Conference, held live online on July 22–23, 2026.

Across two intensive days, 17 leading experts address the complexities, controversies, and emerging research around ADHD — a condition that remains widely misunderstood, misdiagnosed, and underdiagnosed across the lifespan.

“ADHD touches our clients, students, and families every day, yet it is still so often missed. This conference equips clinicians with the research and confidence they have been missing.” — Dr. Nicole E. Francis Cotton, President & Founder, Victorious Living Foundation

Clinical Focus Areas

ADHD & hormones — the overlooked physiological dimension.

Suicide risk assessment in the ADHD population.

Couples & ADHD — relational dynamics and intervention.

AI tools for ADHD and emerging clinical technology.

Perfectionism, classroom equity, and adult ADHD across the full lifespan.

At a Glance

Dates: July 22–23, 2026 · Live online (attend from anywhere)

Faculty: 17 expert speakers

CE Hours: Up to 30 toward licensure renewal

Certification: ADHD Certified Clinical Services Provider (ADHD-CCSP) — a $299.99 value, included free

Access: 30-day on-demand replay of every session

All-Access Pass: $299.99 (total training value: $1,929)

Information & Registration link: https://www.victoriouslivingfoundation.com/pro-dev

Reserve your seat — registration is open now.

Register through VLF →