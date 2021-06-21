VMT says COVID-19 Vaccines are now available for Children 12+ with Underlying Conditions | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Vaccine Management Team (VMT) decided on Monday, June 21st, that based on the green light from the Dutch Health Council (gezondheidsraad in Dutch) and European Medicine Agency (EMA), that children 12 years and older with underlying conditions are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at one of the two vaccination locations: Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry of VSA) Collective Prevention Service (CPS) at the Vineyard Office Park in Philipsburg, and Caribbean Cinemas in Cole Bay.

The underlying conditions are blood cancer (leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma), severe kidney failure or on ...