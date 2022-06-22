VOICES Foundation Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Hosting Emancipation Day Celebration | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBUGR) - VOICES Foundation Celebrates its 10th Anniversary of their Cultural Ancestral Emancipation Day Celebration at the Emilio Wilson Park on Friday July 1st, 2022, from 12pm until 8pm says President and Founder Ms. Nkosazana Esther Illis.

For the past two years the event was held virtually because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. This year we will be at the Emilio Park and it is promised to be a Great event.

With the Theme “You Too Are VOICES” the Foundation will be honoring persons and organizations in our community that have been and are still a Valuable Contributor to VOICES Foundation. We are and will always be forever Grateful to each and every one of you as we humbly say Thank you!!!!!!!!!

The general public of St. Maarten is invited to come out and celebrate with us. Be part of this family fun day where local food, drinks, arts and crafts will be on sale by our vendors. Bring your blankets and enjoy some of our local music by none other than DJ Pebbles.

Come and hear our very own Tyler Percival on the steel pan, Shantillia Weekes will entice you with her lovely voice while Generation New Status STM Drum band will remind you that it’s a Celebration you don’t want to miss.