VOICES Foundation to Host 2024 Cultural Ancestral Emancipation Day Celebration | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - This year the VOICES Foundation will not be hosting its Cultural Ancestral Emancipation Day Celebration on July 1, at the Emilio Wilson Park says Founder and President Ms. Nkosazana Illis who will be at a Holistic Youth Mental Health Training in Bulgaria.

Even though we will not be at the Emilio Wilson Park physically we had to honor our Ancestors. You can enjoy the Cultural Ancestral Emancipation Day Commemoration on VOICES Facebook page.

VOICES Foundation would like to sincerely apologize for any inconvenience they may have caused, and encourages everyone to go out and celebrate the day with family and friends and take your blanket and a book and enjoy a beautiful day at the Emilio Wilson Park.

We give gratitude and appreciation and would like to say thank you to our vendors, local performers and the general public for their sincere support each year in making VOICES Cultural Ancestral Emancipation Day Celebration a success.

VOICES Foundation looks forward to seeing you at our 2024 Cultural Ancestral Emancipation Day Celebration which will be held on the sacred grounds of our Ancestors the Emilio Wilson Park say Founder and President Ms. Nkosazana Illis.