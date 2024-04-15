Vote for the 2024 European Parliament election in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Persons with the Dutch nationality in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten who are 18 years or older on June 6th, can vote in the 2024 European Parliament election. To do this, they must first register as a voter with the municipality of The Hague no later than Thursday, April 25. 2024.

Registration can easily be done online. More information and the registration form can be found on the website www.stemmenvanuithetbuitenland.nl

So far, 2,577 residents of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten have registered for the European Parliament election. Worldwide, there are more than 97,000 people with the Dutch nationality who vote from abroad for this election in June.

Voting at the Representation of the Netherlands

The voter receives the voting papers for the election from the Representation of the Netherlands in Oranjestad, Willemstad or Philipsburg. A postal polling station will be set up at the Representation of the Netherlands.

Votes can also cast their vote there immediately and the votes will be counted. Voters will be notified at the end of May that they can vote. In the Netherlands, the election will be organized on Thursday, June 6. On that day, the vote must be received by the Representation of the Netherlands by 3 p.m.

More information

The municipality of The Hague is responsible for the registration of Dutch voters in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. The Team Voters Outside the Netherlands, of the municipality of The Hague, is happy to help voters.

This team can be reached by e-mail: kbn.Elections@denhaag.nl or by telephone number: +31 70 353 44 00 (from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM Dutch time). More information can also be read on the website: https://www.denhaag.nl/nl/verkiezingen/kiezers-buiten-nederland/registreren-voor-inwoners-van-sint-maarten-aruba-of-curacao/