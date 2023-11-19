Voter Eligibility per District Announced for January 2024 Parliamentary Elections | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of General Affairs alongside the Central Voting Bureau is pleased to provide the public with the latest statistics from the Voter Registry. This update is part of a commitment to transparency and public engagement in the lead-up to the Parliamentary Elections slated for January 11, 2024.

The breakdown of eligible voters per district is as follows:

District 1: John Larmonie Center – 946

District 2: Sundial School - 1389

District 3: St. Maarten Senior Recr. Center - 1445

District 4: Sister Marie Laurence School - 1429

District 5: Dutch Quarter Community Center - 1447

District 6: Milton Peters College (MPC) - 1419

District 7: Rupert Maynard Community Center - 1420

District 8: Sint Maarten Academy - 1391

District 9: Bute Hotel - 1429

District 10: NIPA - 1418

District 11: Charles Leopold Bell - 1267

District 12: Leonard Conner School - 834

District 13: Simpson Bay Sports Community Center - 1122

District 14: Belvedere Community Center - 1469

District 15: Melford Hazel Sports & Recreational Center - 1415

District 16: Methodist Agogic Center (MAC) - 1221

District 17: Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesk - 480

District 18: Seventh Day Adventist School - 914

District 19: Huis van Bewaring - 28

District 20: Sint Maarten Home - 70

Both entities encourage all voters to stay informed about election developments as we continue preparations for Election Day. Further details regarding polling station locations, voting hours, and public order protocols will be communicated in subsequent releases.

The Ministry of General Affairs and the Central Voting Bureau appreciate the community’s involvement in shaping the future of Sint Maarten and look forward to all eligible voters exercising their right to participate in the election of their official representatives on January 11, 2024.