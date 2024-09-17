VROMI assesses trench cleaning, announces 3-step plan for infrastructure enhancement | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Minister of Public Housing, VROMI Patrice Gumbs undertook several visits this week to oversee ongoing work on the cleaning of the trenches. The contracts were awarded to two companies, with work beginning September 1st.

Gumbs, along with Policy Advisor Luciano Nicholls visited works in Philipsburg, Suckergarden, Ebenezer, and Cole Bay, noting significant improvement in water flow, hygiene, and in many places the overall appearance of neighborhoods.

The trench cleaning forms part of a Ministerial wider plan to cleanup and enhance the environment, with trench cleaning forming step one of this plan and works slated to begin on trenches in the Dutch Quarter area by the end of this week.

The Ministry indicated that the next phase will be the execution of controls on wrecked vehicles, garbage, and illegal dumping. Trench cleaning has exposed a large amount of illegal dumping, and pollution in trenches.

Following up from statements made during press briefing on September 4th, the Ministry is busy finalizing documentation to support the enforcement of the Waste Ordinance, which clearly outlines the way business and individuals are supposed to handle their waste as well as other items (cars, appliances, etc.).

Gumbs indicated that the third step for enhancing of infrastructure will be the beginning of road-resurfacing. The agreement signed in July allocates roughly Nafls 5.6 million and work on the project will commence during the first week of October.

The contractor and representatives from the Ministry have been busy with a list of repairs for major roads including Airport Road, Juancho Yrasquin (Point Blanche), Arch Road, Longwall Road, and Suckergarden Road.

In some areas a change in traffic direction rules will be made to improve traffic flow and ease congestion. On Monday a multi-stakeholder group, led by Head of Infrastructure Mr. Charlon Pompier, met to discuss a plan of approach for the repairs that will include efforts to lessen any impact to economic activity on the island, especially as the country approaches the tourism high season. The community is urged to pay attention to the upcoming changes and notice of work which will be communicated in short.

Last week, the Ministry began with smaller patch work and pothole repairs to critical areas on the island. Gumbs noted that this patch work is only a short-term solution and will be revisited in 2025, with the injection of an additional Nafls 10 million, earmarked for continued road repairs.

In conjunction with the planned road resurfacing, improvement of drainage as well as better quality road markings are included.

Gumbs promised that infrastructure enhancement will be tackled with a government-wide approach that ensures a high quality of life for residents and a pleasant experience for visitors is not only restored but also maintained.